64 cats seized from Garland home with 'deplorable conditions'

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Courtesy: Garland Animal Services

The Brief Garland Animal Services rescued 64 cats from a home, marking the largest seizure in the agency's history. Many of the cats are receiving urgent veterinary care for malnutrition and respiratory infections caused by dangerous ammonia levels in the home. The owner is cooperating with investigators, though police have not yet announced if any formal criminal charges will be filed.



Police and animal rescuers recently removed 64 cats from a home in Garland.

It was Garland Animal Services’ largest seizure ever.

What we know:

Garland police said their animal cruelty investigation began earlier this month after receiving a tip from an out-of-state shelter which had taken in several cats from an owner in Garland. The cats appeared to be in bad shape due to neglect.

Garland Animal Services' animal cruelty division made contact with the owner, who initially said she only had 20 animals inside the home. She later agreed to surrender all 64 cats that were seized with a warrant.

The cats were reportedly living in conditions that were "deplorable," according to Garland Animal Services. Rescuers had to wear respirators and protective gear because of the feces and dangerously high ammonia levels inside the home.

Nearly all the cats were suffering from upper respiratory infections, and several were severely malnourished. They are now receiving urgent care from veterinarians.

What they're saying:

"At this time, many of the cats are receiving urgent medical care, and our team is working around the clock to provide the treatment, nutrition, and support they need to begin healing. More updates will be shared as they become available. Thank you for standing with us and supporting lifesaving efforts in our community," said Garland Animal Services Director Art Munoz.

He encouraged anyone who spots animal cruelty to report it. Tips are confidential, he said.

"Garland will not stand by while animals suffer. Anyone committing cruelty will face the full force of the law. We are watching, and we will act," he said.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear if the cats' owner will face charges.

Police said their investigation is still ongoing, and it will be up to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

What you can do:

Those interested in helping are encouraged to make a monetary donation to help cover medical expenses, foster in their homes, or adopt once the animals are medically cleared.