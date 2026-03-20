Investigators still determining cause of Lake Dallas house explosion

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The Brief A home exploded in Lake Dallas on Thursday evening and caused a structure fire that required emergency workers from multiple precincts to help put out. At least one person was airlifted to the hospital after the incident occurred. Investigators are still determining what caused the house to explode.



Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of an explosion at a house in Lake Dallas from Thursday night.

Home explodes in Lake Dallas

What we know:

At 7:05 p.m. on March 19, the Lake Cities Fire Department and the Lake Dallas Police Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 600 block of Moseley Street.

An explosion within the house caused the structure to catch on fire, eventually causing the home to collapse. The house was located just east of Lake Dallas Middle School.

SKY 4 captured footage of the aftermath of the explosion on Friday morning, which you can see below.

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Multiple other police departments responded to the fire, including Lewisville PD, Corinth PD and Highland Village PD.

Atmos Energy technicians were also on-site during the fire.

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At least one person was airlifted to a hospital following the explosion.

Resident describes the explosion

What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke with a Lake Dallas resident who was fishing nearby when he heard the home explode.

"It was the biggest explosion I've heard ever," Jason Hughes told FOX 4. "It was pretty much gone,"

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the home to explode.

The condition of the individual transported to the hospital after the explosion and the number of people within the house when it exploded is still unknown.