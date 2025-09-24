Flood victim relatives oppose Camp Mystic's plans to reopen in 2026

article

The Brief Family members of flood victims at Camp Mystic are opposing the camp's plan to reopen next summer. One family says they were not consulted about a memorial and wants the focus to be on finding the last unrecovered camper. The family says they are backed by other grieving parents, though no other statements have been issued.



After Camp Mystic announced their plans to reopen next summer, relatives of the flood victims who died at the camp are voicing their disapproval.

The popular Christian summer camp where 25 young girls and two staffers were killed in the deadly Central Texas flooding is set to reopen next summer, apparently against the wishes of the bereaved.

Opposition to Camp Mystic reopening

What's new:

The family of Eloise Peck, a North Texas girl who was lost in the flooding, released the following statement on Wednesday.

"The Family of Eloise Peck and all families of deceased campers and counselors were not consulted about and did not approve the memorial Camp Mystic emailed us about yesterday. At this time, we believe that all resources should be focused on reuniting Cile Steward with her family, as the last unrecovered camper lost in the waters of the Guadalupe River at Camp Mystic."

Statements from the other families referenced by the Pecks have not been released to FOX 4.

Camp Mystic to reopen in 2026

The backstory:

The camp announced their plans to implement the new Texas safety protocols ahead of reopening in a letter Monday.

The letter begins by promising a memorial to the 27 people who died while staying at the property on the Fourth of July weekend.

They then say they will reopen with the new "Heaven's 27 Safety Act" in place. The legislation passed during the second Texas Special Session of the legislature, and requires stricter practices for summer camps, as well as restrictions on flood plain construction.

It's specified in the letter that one of their properties, Camp Mystic Guadalupe River, is too damaged to reopen alongside the other facilities. They say their ongoing plans to restore that site will comply with new regulations, and ensure that campers will not return to cabins that had flood water inside them.

New Texas summer camp regulation

Dig deeper:

House Bill 1, which has been deemed "Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act," requires an online list of licensed youth camps, an emergency plan for different scenarios that staff are trained on.

Senate Bill 1 prohibits the licensing of youth camps that have cabins in floodplains.

Senate Bill 3 requires outdoor warning sirens in areas prone to flooding.

Parents of the campers who were lost supported the legislation throughout the process. Several family members were presented with pens used to sign the bills when they became law.