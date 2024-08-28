Fallen Dallas police, firefighters to be memorialized with tributes atop street signs

The Brief City of Dallas okays First Responder Street Toppers to honor fallen police, firefighters Signs with the name, rank and "End of Watch" date will be added within the neighborhood where the first responder died 167 fallen Dallas police officers and firefighters will be honored



Fallen first responders in the City of Dallas will now receive recognition in the communities where they lost their lives.

The families of the first responders killed in the line of duty asked the city to do more to memorialize their loved ones and that will now be possible after a city council vote on Wednesday.

While there are central memorials that honor the names of all fallen firefighters, Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn said many citizens don't know where those memorials are.

In the case of the memorial to fallen firefighters, it is behind a gate where only firefighters have access.

The idea for street toppers has been in the works since 2022.

That's when Mendelsohn said at a briefing that the recognition within Dallas neighborhoods where first responders died while serving the community will be impactful.

The signs will include the member's name, rank and "End of Watch" date.

There will be an internal review before a first responder is chosen for recognition in the program.

"This is a dignified and meaningful remembrance of the service of our officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It puts into historical context what occurred at various locations throughout our city," Mendelsohn said.

There are 167 fallen Dallas police officers and firefighters since 1892 who will be honored with street toppers.

Dallas will now join New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Denver in honoring first responders this way.

The first installations will happen on Thursday, September 5, honoring a fallen police officer and fallen firefighter at two locations.

The remaining toppers in Phase One will be installed this fall.

The Source Dallas City Council approved the new program during its meeting on Wednesday, August 28. The information on the program was included in the council agenda.



