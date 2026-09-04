Fake Dallas GOP convention website sends people to Epstein files

The Brief A website called gopdallas2026.com has been taken offline Friday after redirecting people to a Justice Department website on the Epstein files. As recently as Monday, the website featured an image of the American Airlines Center in Dallas with President Donald Trump’s likeness on a banner. The site is one of the first to appear in Google’s results when searching "gop midterm convention."



A website that claimed to be associated with the Republican Party’s midterm convention happening in Dallas next week was taken offline Friday.

The move came after visitors to gopdallas2026.com were redirected to the Justice Department’s online library of the Epstein files.

The website carrying the Republican Party’s initials is one of the first to appear in Google’s results when searching for the phrase "gop midterm convention."

A screengrab of gopdallas2026.com dated Aug. 27, 2026. (Wayback Machine / FOX Local)

As recently as Monday, the site featured an image of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the convention is being held. The AAC was surrounded by fireworks and had a banner with the likeness of President Donald Trump on the front.

On Friday, people took to social media with images and videos showing that visitors to the site were being redirected.

By Friday afternoon, the site was offline and had a message that read: "This site is currently private."

A screengrab dated Sept. 4, 2026, showing gopdallas2026.com had been taken offline.

It’s a fake. So what’s the real site?

Dig deeper:

The site in question seems to have gone live in July, according to captures by the Wayback Machine. Turns out, it was a fake site.

The Republican Party’s official site for the Dallas convention is gopconvention.com, and has been around for more than 20 years.

Neither the Republican National Committee nor the Republican Party of Texas have responded to a request for comment.