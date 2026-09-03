Downtown Dallas residents dealing with increased security for Republican midterm convention

The Brief The setup for next week's Republican National Committee midterm convention at the American Airlines Center has already begun in Downtown Dallas. The Secret Service will close off streets and require check points for vehicles and pedestrians to enter certain areas around the convention. Residents and vendors that live and work near the American Airlines Center say they're now learning about security protocols during the two-day event.



With the RNC midterm convention at the American Airlines Center right around the corner, some residents and vendors are learning how the increased security will affect their daily lives.

Dallas RNC midterm plans

American Airlines Center

What we know:

Dallas will host the first ever Republican Midterm Convention on Sept. 9-10.

On the first night, segments will focus on tax cuts, healthcare affordability, the border, trade and domestic manufacturing. Night two will highlight families benefiting from policies like no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security. The night will also feature a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Vice President J.D. Vance will keynote the first night of the convention. Trump will keynote the second night, but will appear both nights.

Local perspective:

Dallas is estimating a $1.8 million cost for Dallas Police to provide security for the event.

Expected street closures for RNC midterm convention

Several streets will be closed near the American Airlines Center from Sept. 7 until midnight on Sept. 11. Affected streets include: Victory Avenue, North Houston Street, Nowitzki Way, Payne Street, and North Field Street.

The DART Victory Park station will also be closed during the event. No Uber or Lyft rideshares will be allowed in the "secure zone" around the convention.

On Thursday, crews were seen installing temporary fencing around the area surrounding the American Airlines Center, and Secret Service agents were seen inspecting the area.

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What they're saying:

The Secret Service says checkpoints will be required for both foot traffic and vehicle traffic around the arena for the duration of the convention.

"There may be restricted areas or rolling street closures, things like that," Christina Foley, U.S. Secret Service Agent in charge of the Dallas field office, said.

Secret Service agents spoke to business owners inside the "secure zone" about receiving credentials to continue working as usual during the event.

David Christopherson

"They are ogling to get credentials for everybody who works in the office," David Christopherson with Metro Tickets tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

"We don't get our parking spots that we normally get underneath the building. They went and rented a place across the street for us, so we've got parking."

John Collins, who lives inside the "secure zone" with his family, says he hasn't heard from his apartment on security protocols for his building.

"I've been watching the fences go up from my balcony, and I've been wondering what's going on."

John Collins

What's next:

The RNC midterm convention begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Expect streets around the American Airlines Center to be closed starting on Sept. 7.