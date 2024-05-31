Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 AM CDT until SUN 6:40 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
Flood Warning
from FRI 5:12 AM CDT until FRI 8:15 AM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County
Flood Warning
from FRI 5:32 AM CDT until FRI 8:15 AM CDT, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:20 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:14 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:52 AM CDT until FRI 5:16 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

Plano ISD 12-year-old Faizan Zaki places 2nd at the Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Mya Miles
Published  May 31, 2024 7:26am CDT
PLANO, Texas - Faizan Zaki has just placed runner-up in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. 

He attends Rice Middle School in Plano ISD. 

Zaki was nine words away from first place, but as runner-up he won $25,000.

North Texas 16-year-old becomes youngest Texas Woman’s University graduate

At 16 years old, a North Texas teenager became the youngest graduate of Texas Woman's University. The previous youngest grad was her older sister.

He made it to the final round and beat out more than 240 spellers. 

Faizan Zaki and Bruhat Soma from St. Petersburg, Florida competed through 14 rounds of spelling and ultimately tied, but then Zaki fell to second after the lighting round. 

This is Zaki’s third time at the Scripps spelling competition, with his first time being in 2019 when he was just 7 years old. He finished in 21st place last year.

3 North Texans compete in 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Three North Texas students are competing in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The competitor’s age ranges from 8 to 15, so Zaki could always return next year and go for that gold. 

A few critics said the spelling bee should have gone to more conventional rounds before heading to a quick spell-off. 