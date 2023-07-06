Dallas developer gives more details in fight against eminent domain plan for Fairfield Lake State Park

The future of a popular state park remains in legal limbo.

Fairfield Lake State Park, about 90 miles south of Dallas, was purchased by a developer last month.

The state is trying to take back the property through the use of eminent domain, but the Dallas-based developer isn't backing down.

Hundreds of Freestone County residents showed up to the steps of a courthouse to hear the Dallas-based developer, Shawn Todd, plead his case to the public.

He said it comes down to property rights and he intends to move forward with his development.

Todd is fighting to keep nearly 5,000 acres of land located in Central Texas, which includes the now-closed Fairfield Lake State Park, from being taken back by the state through eminent domain.

"We’re looking to develop our property. We're moving forward, we're developing property. At present, we have strong market demand our legal documents are in place," Todd said.

The deal closed on June 1.

Prior to the sale, the most recent owners, Vistra Corp., leased the land to the state for public use for 50 years.

On June 10, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) voted unanimously to seize the property, citing the park's status as a public space.

"There is no park, that's the status," said Eddie Vassallo, attorney for Todd Interests. "It’s Todd Interests development is the status of the property."

Todd's plan is to turn the property into a $1 billion gated community, with the lake as its centerpiece.

Texas' use of eminent domain is an effort to keep Fairfield Lake State Park, a space known for bass fishing and family-friendly recreational activities, open to the public.

The majority of people at Thursday’s news conference appeared to be in support of Todd's property rights.

In fact, the Freestone County Commission voted unanimously against the TPWD’s use of eminent domain.

A small but vocal group of residents in attendance are siding with the state's action.

"It's not about Shawn Todd. It would be about anyone coming in when this has been a public park. You can't just get a public park back," Sandy Emmons said.

Todd's attorney said he plans to fight the state every step of the way.

"I've never seen a breach in property rights a landowner is supposed to get when they're condemned," Vassallo said.

Todd said his company is already developing the land and intends to start selling lots soon.