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FAA ground stop: Routers in Texas, Arkansas being tested after outage

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published November 15, 2026 9:58 AM CST
Published November 15, 2026 9:58 AM CST
Travelers in Dallas face delays, cancellations amid fallout from FAA ground stop
Travelers in Dallas face delays, cancellations amid fallout from FAA ground stop

Travelers in Dallas face delays, cancellations amid fallout from FAA ground stop

For thousands of travelers, getting home this weekend was anything but simple. While flights were on the move again Saturday, a lot of passengers were still dealing with the fallout.

The Brief

    • Federal aviation officials and contractor L3Harris are testing two routers from remote Texas and Arkansas facilities after an outage prompted a nationwide ground stop.
    • Engineers from the FAA, Juniper Networks, and Cisco are examining the equipment in Florida, with no current indication of a foreign cyberattack.
    • Authorities and the FBI continue to investigate the exact technical cause behind the network disruption.

Federal aviation officials and defense contractor L3Harris are conducting intensive diagnostic testing on two routers retrieved from remote facilities in Texas and Arkansas following an incident that prompted a nationwide ground stop, officials said Sunday.

FAA ground stop

What we know:

In an update shared on social media ahead of an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," officials said they spoke with the CEO of L3Harris, which secured the two routers from the remote Federal Aviation Administration facilities. 

Related

Who is L3Harris? Secretary Duffy points to contractor as possible cause of FAA outage
article

Who is L3Harris? Secretary Duffy points to contractor as possible cause of FAA outage

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said work by FAA telecommunications contractor L3Harris may have triggered Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

The equipment has been taken to L3Harris' headquarters in Florida for deep diagnostic testing, with engineers from the FAA, Juniper Networks and Cisco assisting in the review.

FULL: White House briefing on nationwide ground stop
FULL: White House briefing on nationwide ground stop

FULL: White House briefing on nationwide ground stop

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy held a White House press briefing to address a nationwide ground stop on Friday. 

Authorities emphasized that there is currently no indication that the issue was caused by a foreign cyberattack. However, aviation officials are continuing to investigate the matter alongside the FBI and other federal law enforcement partners.

Officials defended the decision to issue the nationwide ground stop, calling it an extraordinary step taken in the interest of public safety.

What they're saying:

"I want to be crystal clear for everyone in America, my number one priority is to make sure you get to your destination safely," the update stated.

The Source: Information in this article is from Secretary Sean Duffy's remarks on FOX on Sunday morning.

TexasNews