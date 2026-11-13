Dallas Weather: Cool and wet weekend ahead

The Brief Friday remains sunny with highs in the 60s before overnight wind chills dip into the 30s. Widespread, non-severe rain moves in late Saturday through Sunday, bringing up to an inch of rainfall. Sunday highs drop into the low-to-mid 50s before conditions dry out and warm up early next week.



Get ready for a much cooler and wetter couple of days!

Friday Forecast

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight lows will be quite chilly in the 40s. Wind chills in some areas could even dip into the 30s.

Weekend Forecast

Clouds increase on Saturday as showers approach from the west late. Highs reach the low to mid 60s.

Widespread rain moves in by Sunday. Some areas could see up to an inch of rainfall, though nothing should be severe.

It will be a wet and chilly day, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

7-Day Forecast

We dry out early next week and slowly warm back to seasonal norms.