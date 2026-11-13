Dallas Weather: Cool and wet weekend ahead
DALLAS - Get ready for a much cooler and wetter couple of days!
Friday Forecast
On Friday, it will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Overnight lows will be quite chilly in the 40s. Wind chills in some areas could even dip into the 30s.
Weekend Forecast
Clouds increase on Saturday as showers approach from the west late. Highs reach the low to mid 60s.
Widespread rain moves in by Sunday. Some areas could see up to an inch of rainfall, though nothing should be severe.
It will be a wet and chilly day, with highs in the low to mid 50s.
7-Day Forecast
We dry out early next week and slowly warm back to seasonal norms.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.