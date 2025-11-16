FAA flight restrictions end on Monday, easing travel chaos at Texas airports

article

The Brief The FAA will terminate the nationwide flight-reduction emergency order at 6 a.m. Monday, November 17, allowing North Texas and other major airports to resume normal operations. The emergency order was put in place after a government shutdown caused severe air traffic control staffing shortages, resulting in widespread delays and cancellations. Travelers are still encouraged to check their flight status, as airlines are expected to update their schedules over the next 24 hours.



After more than a week of widespread delays, cancellations, and frustration for North Texas travelers, federal officials say relief is finally on the way.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Sunday that the nationwide flight-reduction emergency order will be terminated at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 17, allowing airports, including DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport to return to normal operations.

End of the emergency order

What we know:

The move comes after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history left air traffic control facilities short-staffed, triggering days of airline delays and reduced air traffic that hit major Texas airports especially hard.

Last week, hundreds of flights at Texas airports were delayed or canceled as the FAA mandated schedule reductions at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports. Travelers described spending hours waiting on the tarmac, missing connections, and in some cases turning around and going home.

What they're saying:

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Monday the order is being lifted after safety officials observed a "continued decline in staffing-trigger events" across the National Airspace System (NAS).

Since November 8, those events dropped dramatically from a record 81 to just one on November 16.

FAA: Staffing Has "Snapped back into place"

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy thanked travelers for their patience during the shutdown and said the return of air traffic controllers has allowed operations to stabilize.

"Now we can refocus on surging controller hiring and building a brand-new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system the American people deserve," Duffy said.

Restrictions ending

Dig deeper:

With the emergency order rescinded, several temporary limits will disappear, including:

Restrictions on general aviation at 12 airports

Limits on visual flight rule approaches in facilities with staffing triggers

Time-of-day limits on commercial space launches

Restrictions on parachute operations and aerial photo missions

The FAA also said it is reviewing reports that some carriers failed to comply with the emergency order during the shutdown.

Travelers hope for relief

What's next:

With holiday travel approaching, many hope the FAA’s decision will finally stabilize airport operations in Texas and nationwide.

Airlines are expected to update schedules over the next 24 hours as normal operations resume.

Travelers are still encouraged to check their flight status frequently.