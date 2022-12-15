Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: F-35 jet crashes during test flight in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property.

RAW VIDEO: F-35 crashes during test flight at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning. The pilot ejected from the plane. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE

White Settlement police chief Chris Cook says the pilot safely ejected.

Images show the jet intact on the grass near White Settlement Road.

F-35 crash: White Settlement police describe response

White Settlement police chief Chris Cook describes the crash of an F-35 military jet and the department's response.

At this time the pilot's condition and the cause of the issue is not known.

Lockheed issued a statement about the crash on Thursday:

Lockheed Martin, police and fire crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.