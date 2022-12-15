VIDEO: F-35 jet crashes during test flight in Fort Worth

F-35 crashes during test flight
Video shows the plane on the grass near the shared runway on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property.
FORT WORTH, Texas - An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property.
RAW VIDEO: F-35 crashes during test flight at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth
An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning. The pilot ejected from the plane. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE
White Settlement police chief Chris Cook says the pilot safely ejected.
Images show the jet intact on the grass near White Settlement Road.
F-35 crash: White Settlement police describe response
White Settlement police chief Chris Cook describes the crash of an F-35 military jet and the department's response.
At this time the pilot's condition and the cause of the issue is not known.
Lockheed issued a statement about the crash on Thursday:
Lockheed Martin, police and fire crews are on the scene.
