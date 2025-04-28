Trump administration cuts to Head Start programs in proposed budget

The Brief A proposed budget by the Trump administration would cut funding for Head Start programs. Many were shocked to see funding eliminated from the program when a draft budget by the Trump administration was leaked. There are more than 1,200 Head Start programs across Texas and 50,000 parents in the state rely on Head Start childcare to be able to work or attend college.



Experts say that would have a negative ripple effect across the country and here in Texas on everything from child health and development, to jobs.

Texas Head Start programs

There are more than 1,200 Head Start programs across Texas and 50,000 parents in the state rely on Head Start childcare to be able to work or attend college.

Due to rapid brain development, the first five years of a child's life will shape the remainder of his or her life in profound ways.

Kim Kofron is the director of early childhood education for Children at Risk. A non-profit organization focused on safety, health and economic security for Texas children.

She says the return on investment in early childhood education is profound.

It's why many were shocked to see funding eliminated from the program when a draft budget by the Trump administration was leaked.

What they're saying:

"If we pull funding from Head Start, we are not trimming the fat, but we are cutting into the bone of our future," said Kofron. "It reduces crime, it improves health options and health outcomes, strengthens families and fuels our economy."

Dr. Deborah Bergeron says during her time working with the first Trump administration, there was increased funding for a head-start.

"I want to first lead with saying I actually led the Office of Head Start for President Trump's first term and during that time, I experienced nothing but full support," said Bergeron.

Dr. Bergeron says the program that also provides for mental and oral health is much more than an educational program.

"The response during COVID was just amazing. We were able to support programs, programs stayed open, children continued to eat healthful food and receive support services," said Bergeron.

The proposed cuts would not just impact children.

Head Start programs in Texas employ 19,000 childhood educators.

"When they enter Head Start, yes, their parents are experiencing poverty. They may be experiencing homelessness or other issues. But Head Start gives them the foundation to lift up and out of that situation. So ultimately, those children are no longer reliant on government services. This is exactly in line with the priorities of this administration," said Bergeron.

Local perspective:

Kriston Jackson-Jones is with a child care group in Dallas.

"What we know is what we know. The early childhood workforce is already in crisis in Texas and nationally. Cutting Head Start will turn the shortage into a collapse," said Jackson-Jones. "Simply put, this cut would add to unemployment and shrink the Texas economy."