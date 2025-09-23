Excitement grows in North Texas for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief North Texas will host nine matches, including a semi-final, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FC Dallas President Dan Hunt estimates the games will bring a $2 billion economic boost to the region. A recent ticket pre-sale had 4.5 million applicants for the approximately 7 million available tickets.



Preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games are kicking into high gear with North Texas set to host nine matches, including a semi-final match next summer.

2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas

Local perspective:

FC Dallas President Dan Hunt is a soccer superfan. He’s been working to bring the World Cup games to North Texas since 2017.

"You need the scales of the stadiums we have here and the capacity that they have to do this," he said. "To have this, to have the drama, to have the excitement, we’re gonna have nine matches here. We’re gonna have the fan fest down at Fair Park by Dos Equis there. And then there are going to be a lot of parties around the community. Our whole community is going to be energized by World Cup soccer. And I think the excitement and the energy is going to create those memories that people need and those experiences that say, ‘Hey, I want to be part of this in the future,’" he said.

He hopes it will inspire generations of new soccer players.

"Having it here, it’s going to inspire generations of players. It’s going to, you know, generate a lot of investment," he said. "Our investment here in Frisco will be enough to host Women’s World Cup matches in 2031. Our passion is to grow the game of soccer."

Hunt expects the economic impact in North Texas to reach some $2 billion.

What they're saying:

Someone who knows the excitement first-hand is FC Dallas defender Shaq Moore. He played for the US Men’s National Team during the 2022 World Cup and could get picked to be a part of the 2026 team.

"I remember in 2010 going as a fan. It was definitely an experience and I think I said really wanted to, you know, be a professional soccer player. And then in 2022 it was definitely an experience from the journey, to getting there, to the games, to my family being there. All in all, this is a really good experience," Moore said.

It’s an experience that Hunt believes will leave a lasting legacy here in North Texas.

World Cup Ticket Sales

What's next:

Hunt said about 4.5 million people applied for the chance to buy tickets during the Visa pre-sale, which just ended. There are about 7 million tickets available.

Related article

FC Dallas Club and Country Package

FC Dallas is hoping to bring some added excitement to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the launch of the "Club and Country Package."

For $35, fans get exclusive benefits including a limited-edition scarf with FC Dallas on one side and the fan’s country of choice on the other.