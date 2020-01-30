Ex-Lewisville police detective facing 8 child sex assault charges

article

The Lewisville Police Department confirmed one of its former detectives is now behind bars.

Bryan Preston Gibbons is being held in the Denton County jail. He’s charged with eight counts of sexual assault of a child and has a $4 million bond.

Gibbons worked for Lewisville PD from 2006 for 2019. He was last assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and worked in the Crimes Against Persons section.

He was fired in July after an internal investigation into an off-duty incident. There were “multiple policy violations” which included attempts to deceive investigators, police said.

Lewisville police would not elaborate on the allegations against Gibbons but said they asked the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate after learning of possible criminal activity.

“For transparency, it is important to have a neutral law enforcement agency look into criminal allegations when an employee is involved,” said Chief Kevin Deaver.

Chief Deaver also said the allegations, if true, “do not reflect the vast majority of the fine men and women who serve this community.