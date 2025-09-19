Ex-Garland ISD teacher’s aide accused of assaulting special needs student; family files lawsuit

The Brief The family of a special needs student is suing a teacher's aide and the Garland school district over an alleged classroom assault. The former aide was fired and arrested after police say video showed her grabbing the autistic student by the throat and pushing him to the ground. The family is seeking a jury trial and financial compensation, and their attorney says they plan to release the video to the public.



The family of a special needs child in Garland is pursuing legal action over an alleged classroom assault.

The teacher's aide who is accused of shoving the child and grabbing his neck was arrested and is no longer employed by the school district.

Garland ISD Classroom Assaulted

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened back in February at Webb Middle School in Garland.

According to a police report, 40-year-old Rosa Mendiola said that 14-year-old Jace Broome, who has autism and an intellectual disability, punched her in the stomach and kicked her head twice because she wouldn’t give him his Chromebook.

But when detectives reviewed the security video, they determined Mendiola was the aggressor. She allegedly grabbed the student by the throat, pushed him to the floor, and held him down.

She was fired and later arrested for assault against a disabled individual, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Family Files Lawsuit

What they're saying:

Broome’s family is now suing Mendiola and the school district.

His mother talked to reporters at a news conference on Friday about the phone call she got from the school telling her that her son had been involved in a violent meltdown in his alternative learning classroom.

She recounted what the police documented in their report.

"The aide grabbed my son by the throat, threw him on the ground, and put her boot on his chest and neck. There is no excuse. There is no reason why anyone should treat children the way that she was treating children," Sarah Broome said.

The lawsuit argues that Mendiola "acted with deliberate indifference to J.B.’s federally protected rights and inflicted harm."

The family’s attorney said they want the defendant to make right was done to their son. They are seeking a jury trial and will ask for financial compensation.

"I am confident that our firm will secure the video and we will share it with the public as soon as we secure it," said Attorney James Trujillo.

They also claim Garland ISD has not been transparent with them and other parents.

The other side:

"Our top priority is ensuring that every student has a safe and positive learning environment, and we do not tolerate any behavior that compromises this commitment," Garland ISD said in a statement.

The district had no comment about the lawsuit.