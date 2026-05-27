Ex-Fort Worth officer pleads guilty in off-duty road rage shooting

The Brief Former Fort Worth officer William Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a 2024 off-duty road rage shooting. The shooting occurred after a hit-and-run, leading Martin to chase the other driver and fire three shots, injuring the other driver. Martin is the same police officer who was accused of using excessive force during the controversial arrest of Jaqueline Craig and her daughter in 2016.



A former Fort Worth police officer has pleaded guilty to charges related to a road rage shooting.

Fort Worth Road Rage Shooting

What's new:

William Martin pleaded guilty earlier this month to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He now faces a punishment of between two and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A Tarrant County judge is expected to issue that sentence in August.

The backstory:

Martin is a former Fort Worth police officer who was fired in 2024 following a road rage shooting that happened while he was off duty.

Police said Martin was in his Honda Accord and claimed the driver of a Ford F-150 hit his car near Interstate 35W and Morningside Drive. The other driver took off.

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Martin pursued the other driver, got out of his car, and pointed a gun at the other driver.

The other driver told police he feared for his life, so he began to drive away. That’s when Martin fired three shots, hitting and injuring the other driver.

Police said Martin and the other driver initially gave conflicting stories about what happened.

Martin was ultimately arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fired for unjustified use of force.

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Jacqueline Craig Arrest

Big picture view:

Martin was also at the center of a controversial arrest in 2016 that attracted national attention.

He was accused of using excessive force while arresting Jacqueline Craig and her daughter, after Craig called the police to complain about her neighbor.

Video showed Martin wrestling Craig and one of her daughters to the ground.

He served a 10-day suspension and the city ended up settling a civil lawsuit with the Craig family for $150,000.