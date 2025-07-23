Ex-American Airlines attendant sentenced for recording children

The Brief A former American Airlines flight attendant, Estes Thompson III, was sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for secretly recording children in airplane bathrooms. Thompson pleaded guilty to charges after a 14-year-old discovered his hidden phone; investigators found images of at least four minors. Victims' families are pursuing civil lawsuits against Thompson and American Airlines, which recently retracted an earlier controversial statement blaming a child victim.



A former flight attendant accused of recording a girl in an airplane bathroom was sentenced to more than 18 years behind bars.

Estes Thompson III's legal problems aren't over as victims are suing him and the airline for what he did.

Estes Carter Thompson III (Lynchburg Detention Center)

What we know:

The sentencing document says the flight attendant had no prior criminal history but developed an "unhealthy relationship with alcohol."

He would place his phone behind a sticker prior to kids using airplane restrooms.

FOX 4's David Sentendrey spoke with the attorney for the two victims, who wonders how many more victims there might be and who has had access to these images.

Thompson III was sentenced to 18 years and 6 months in federal prison. A now former American Airlines flight attendant who pleaded guilty to secretly recording children using airplane restrooms.

Attorney on sentencing

What they're saying:

Paul Llewellyn represents the families of two victims in civil lawsuits, including a girl from Austin, who was 9-years-old when she was recorded.

"And I think the judge summed it up today, he said, ‘You took away their innocence,’" said Llewellyn.

"The idea that they were filmed in the most vulnerable position. How could this ever have been allowed to happen?"

Recording incident

The backstory:

A 14-year-old girl from North Carolina took a photo revealing an iPhone behind a sticker on a toilet seat. She told her parents. They told the flight crew. The father confronted Thompson, who hid in the restroom.

His phone was confiscated upon landing at Boston airport. Investigators say it had been reset to factory settings, but they found images of four minors on his iCloud account.

"It was just so brazen, the fact he would do this, you know, sometimes just steps away from these poor young girls’s families, from their parents. And we know of five instances, but anyone who’s that brazen, who knows how long he’s been doing it for? How many potential other victims there are out there, and probably we will never know."

Thompson also had more than 50 images of an unaccompanied 9-year-old sleeping on a flight while traveling to Disney World. Llewellyn says Thompson apologized during sentencing,

"’My actions were selfish, perverse and wrong’. That’s how he began his statement, and he also said the word ‘sorry’ is not enough, and it never will be, and he also said, ‘I want to change, I must change,’" said Llewellyn.

What's next:

Thompson was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.