Everman PD: Suspect arrested for man’s murder

Everman police have arrested the man they believe killed another man during a fight earlier this month.

Police accused Kaysonn Earnest of fatally shooting 27-year-old Armond McGowan of Fort Worth on March 8.

The two men reportedly knew each other and got into an argument.

Earnest shot McGowan in the head, police said.

"This incident is an incredibly senseless tragedy. Our department and our partners are committed to working on this case to the fullest extent in order to bring justice to Armond’s family and friends. We ask that you keep them in your prayers and any others affected by this incident," the Everman Police Department said in a news release shortly after the shooting.

Earnest is now charged with murder and is currently being held in the Tarrant County jail.

His bond was set at $250,000.