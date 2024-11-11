Events celebrate Veterans Day in North Texas

The Brief There are Veterans Day parades in Dallas and Fort Worth today at 11 a.m. Arlington's first-ever Veterans Day parade kicks off at 4 p.m. Plano has a patriotic flag display for Veterans Day at Oak Point Park.



Several events across North Texas are paying tribute to those who served our country.

Dallas

Dallas will hold its annual Veterans Day parade. The event begins at 11 a.m. with a symbolic wreath-laying ceremony at Fair Park.

There’s also a military flyover, and patriotic speeches by military leaders and local officials.

The parade itself starts at the intersection of Admiral Nimitz Circle and Martin Luther King Boulevard. It will wind through part of Downtown Dallas.

Also in Dallas, an event on Monday morning focused on exercise.

The nonprofit organization Carry the Load, which is known for its Memorial Day march, challenged people to complete a 100,000-meter fitness program.

Participants kicked the month-long challenge off using rowing machines and stationary bikes at Klyde Warren Park.

Fort Worth

In Fort Worth, the city’s Veterans Day parade also starts at 11 a.m. near Panther Island Pavilion. It’s organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council.

Spectators can get the best view of the patriotic procession along Forest Park Boulevard.

The city’s annual Veterans Day celebration began more than 100 years ago. In 1919, the parade commemorated the Armistice that ended World War I and honored the soldiers who fought in that conflict.

Arlington

Arlington will hold its first Veterans Day parade in the city’s entertainment district. The festivities get underway at 4 p.m.

Organizers have assembled up to 100 parade entries including bands from all Arlington high schools. In addition to what the students provide, there will be live music and a military flyover.

Actor and Marine Veteran Barry Corbin will serve as emcee.

Plano

There is a sea of American flags at Oak Point Park in Plano. Each year the Plano East Rotary Club sets out 1,000 of them, each with a small placard telling the story of an individual veteran or first responder.

People can walk through the flags, take pictures, and reflect on the sacrifices and dedication of those who’ve served.

Denton

A local U.S. Marine veteran got the keys to a new adaptive Chevy Tahoe for Veterans Day.

Adam Mayo joined the Marine Corp in 2005, shortly after graduating from high school. He served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

Then in 2012, he was on a training deployment in Thailand when he was attacked. His spine was shattered and he was left paralyzed.

On Monday, an all-veteran group of parachute jumpers delivered the keys to Mayo's new vehicle, which was modified by the Freedom Mobility Foundation so that he can drive it despite his disability.

Garland

World War II veteran James Baynham will speak at 10 a.m. on Monday at Brookdale Club Hill, a local senior living community.

Baynham, who lives in the community, served in the Air Force during WWII and was part of a B-24 crew that was shot down over Germany. Four of the 10 men on board were killed and five were held captive for months. Baynham is the last surviving crew member.

The event will also feature bagpipes and other speakers.