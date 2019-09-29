Event held in Plano to help families in need

Thousands of Plano families got a helping hand Saturday morning.

They received free services and resources at the Plano Families First "Fall Fair."

Plano is a prosperous city but that doesn't mean help isn't needed.

"We have a lot of families that are really underserved. People don't think of Plano that way, but we do have a number of families that need additional assistance," said Vicki Wait, with Plano Families First.

Plano Families First held its second Fall Fair at the Plano Event Center on Saturday.

It was a one-stop shop for free services some families rely on.

"For me, us, having no insurance, the flu shot for the whole family can get really expensive," parent Jarely Mejia said.

That’s why Mejia didn't mind waiting in line with her daughter to get one.

There were also health, vision, and dental screenings.

Dozens of businesses and organizations set up booths at the event.

They offered resources and gave away free stuff, like school supplies.

Plano ISD was a key partner, so many students were there.

Lori Kong and her husband brought their three kids, one of whom is in kindergarten.

"I think it's really nice to get a sense of community and be part of something bigger than our everyday lives," Kong added.

West Plano Taekwondo made things fun with a demo area, and there were dozens of educational activities.

The Boeing company encouraged STEM learning by teaching children how to make and launch stomp rockets.

The Plano Chamber of Commerce even hosted a job fair with dozens of employers ready to hire and give advice.

"This is more about strengthening the family," Wait added.

And it was made possible by the community.