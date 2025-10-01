Euless officers at 'active police incident' near apartment complex

article

There’s a large police presence outside an apartment complex in Euless.

What we know:

Euless police confirmed officers are working an "active police incident" at Raider Drive and Euless Boulevard.

Images from SKY 4 and video shared with FOX 4 show officers gathered outside an apartment complex. The intersection is not too far from Central Junior High School.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the nature of the incident.

It’s not yet clear if the nearby school is on lockdown.