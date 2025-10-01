Euless officers at 'active police incident' near apartment complex
article
EULESS, Texas - There’s a large police presence outside an apartment complex in Euless.
What we know:
Euless police confirmed officers are working an "active police incident" at Raider Drive and Euless Boulevard.
Images from SKY 4 and video shared with FOX 4 show officers gathered outside an apartment complex. The intersection is not too far from Central Junior High School.
Police have asked people to avoid the area.
Image 1 of 5
▼
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the nature of the incident.
It’s not yet clear if the nearby school is on lockdown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Euless Police Department.