Euless man sentenced to 6 years for smuggling immigrants

A North Texas man was sentenced to six years in prison for smuggling immigrants into the country illegally.

What we know:

Oland McKenzie, a 43-year-old Euless resident, was arrested in 2023 after deputies in Maverick County, near the southern border, stopped the 18-wheeler he was driving.

According to court documents, he did not have a commercial driver’s license.

And after border patrol agents were called in to inspect his truck, they found 18 people hiding in a metal grain hopper trailer.

McKenzie was arrested. A grand jury later indicted him for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens placing lives in jeopardy and illegal alien transportation placing lives in jeopardy.

In May, a jury found him guilty on both counts.

He was sentenced in federal court to 72 months in prison.

What they're saying:

"The disruption by law enforcement on the front end of this event absolutely saved lives," said Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas. "The tractor trailer was loaded with human cargo and bound for San Antonio out of Eagle Pass. Fortunately, there were no injuries beyond heat exhaustion but, if not for our law enforcement partners, this event could have ended much worse—potentially resulting in death."

"This conviction highlights the severity of human smuggling and the critical need to enforce U.S. immigration and border security laws," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge for San Antonio, Craig Larrabee. "ICE and HSI will continue to target those who engage in these unlawful activities, which pose significant risks to public safety."