Fiery crash in Euless sends at least 1 to hospital in critical condition
EULESS, Texas - At least one person was critically injured following a crash involving three vehicles in Euless early Saturday morning.
The wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m., along state Highway 336, near Harwood Road.
One vehicle burst into flames.
Firefighters put out the fire, then pulled a person from the vehicle and sent them to the hospital in critical condition.
No word on any other injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.