Fiery crash in Euless sends at least 1 to hospital in critical condition

At least one person was critically injured following a crash involving three vehicles in Euless early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m., along state Highway 336, near Harwood Road.

One vehicle burst into flames.

Firefighters put out the fire, then pulled a person from the vehicle and sent them to the hospital in critical condition.

No word on any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.