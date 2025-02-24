18-wheeler crashes under bridge in Euless

article

The Brief An 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge in Euless on Monday afternoon. The truck became stuck under the bridge. The driver's injuries are not known at this time.



Before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, an 18-wheeler crashed underneath a bridge in Euless. The truck became wedged under the bridge, with significant damage to the truck and the bridge.

18-wheeler crash

What we know:

The crash happened on the loop around to Southbound 360 to Eastbound 183.

Fort Worth Fire Department says there is only one person involved, but their condition is not known.

Westbound 183 to southbound 360 is also closed due to the crash.

What we don't know:

The integrity of the bridge is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼