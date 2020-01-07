Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom arrested, charged with murder

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut mother of five who went missing in May after dropping her children off at school, has been arrested and charged with murder, his attorney Norm Pattis said Tuesday.

Two others have also been arrested and charged in connection to Jennifer Dulos' death, one with murder and the other conspiracy to commit murder, Pattis said, though he did not give their names.

Pattis said Dulos will likely be in court this afternoon. He is expected to be held on a $6 million bond.

A file image shows Fotis Dulos walking into Stamford Superior Court on June 26, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

During a morning press conference Pattis said he does not believe the state has enough evidence to convict his client.

"I'm not surprised that the state decided to bring the charge," he said. "I haven't seen the warrant. I'll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends that he was not involved and I think the evidence won't show he was."

Pattis said he arrived at Dulos' mansion 10 minutes ahead of state troopers.

Law enforcement can be seen at the home of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of long-missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos. (Photo credit: WFSB-TV via NNS)

"Today is a somber day. In a paradoxical way we welcome this fight because we think we will in it," Pattis said. "In fact, we are confident we will. And now we won't have to speculate what it will look like.“

Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Traconis were charged earlier with evidence tampering and related offenses in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

