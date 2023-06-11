Hours after an inmate escaped from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, authorities have confirmed his capture.

Trent Thompson, 22, according to the TDCJ, was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County as well as an aggravated assault on a public servant in the latter county.

Investigators said Thompson was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the Formby Unit in Plainsville, Texas wearing a white prison uniform. However, as of Sunday, 11:15 a.m., the TDCJ confirmed Thompson was found in Coleman, Texas.



It's unclear how he was captured, as of this writing, but officials credit local law enforcement and the Office of the Inspector General for their assistance.

In addition to the charges he was already convicted of, the 22-year-old will now face felony charges for escaping.