Arlington police investigate unexplained death of driver found in ditch near Six Flags

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The Brief A 42-year-old man died at a hospital Sunday afternoon after his car veered off East Road to Six Flags Street into a ditch. Investigators found no evidence of a crash and suspect the driver may have suffered a medical episode before leaving the roadway. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim's identity and determine the cause of death following next-of-kin notification.



Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 42-year-old man whose vehicle veered off the road and came to a stop in a ditch Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Driver dies after vehicle leaves road

What we know:

Arlington police officers responded around 2 p.m. Aug. 9 to the 2000 block of East Road to Six Flags Street after receiving reports that a 2025 Toyota Corolla had left the roadway.

First responders found the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators found no evidence of a crash and have not determined why the vehicle went off the road. Police said they have not ruled out the possibility that the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death and release the man's identity following notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.