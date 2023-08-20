Expand / Collapse search
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily conserve energy Sunday night

Texas
Texans are being asked to conserve power again Sunday as extreme heat tests the state’s power grid.

The Voluntary Conservation Notice is in place between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but it is asking people to conserve energy to help them manage the grid.

Dallas weather: North Texas sees record-high temperatures this weekend
Dallas weather: North Texas sees record-high temperatures this weekend

Records were broken this weekend as temperatures could climb to 110 degrees.

This summer will be remembered for some pretty extreme temperatures, and that has repeatedly sent the demand for electricity higher than it’s ever been.

Many are naturally wondering if the state’s power grid will be able to hold up.

ERCOT said it set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, and set a new all-time weekend peak demand record of 84,805 MW on Saturday.

This summer, ERCOT said it has set 10 new all-time peak demand records. 