ERCOT issues weather watch amid increased demand

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from June 15-21 due to forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand.

Grid conditions are normal during a Weather Watch.

"ERCOT has issued its first Weather Watch to let Texans know that we are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week," said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO. "Grid conditions are normal when we issue a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability."

ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard found on the ERCOT website is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record later this week. The dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses.

According to ERCOT, there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever. The current record of 80,148 MWs was set on July 20, 2022.

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand. Grid conditions are normal, but due to forecasted conditions, operating reserves may be lower.

What Action is Needed?

No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

Did you know?

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.