ERCOT calls to conserve energy on Tuesday amid 'high level of unexpected thermal generation outages'

Even though we are far from the 110-degree temperatures we saw last week ERCOT is asking Texans to help save energy on Tuesday.

The state's power grid operator issued a Conservation Appeal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

ERCOT says the state is dealing with a "high level of unexpected thermal outages" in addition to a forecast that includes low wind generation.

On the ERCOT website, forecasts show energy demand surpassing supply just before from about 7:50 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Demand at that time is expected to be around 74,000 MW.

The grid operator has made several calls for Texans to conserve energy this summer, but those have come during some of the hottest days of the summer.

The unofficial peak demand this summer was 85,435 MW on August 10.

This is the seventh time in the last two weeks ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal.

The Conservation Appeal does not mean that ERCOT is experiencing emergency operations.