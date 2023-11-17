ERCOT cancels incentive plan intended to help shore up power due to lack of interest

The state's power grid manager, ERCOT, announced Friday that it has canceled a program that would pay the owners of unused power plants to fire back up if power demand outstripped supply.

ERCOT said there were basically no takers, with barely enough to operate just a few thousand homes if they were called upon to help.

ERCOT had hoped to secure enough extra energy to power hundreds of thousands of homes if conditions got tight this winter.