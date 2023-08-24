ERCOT: Power grid has 'high potential to enter emergency operations' Thursday, asks Texans to conserve

With North Texas expected to tie or surpass a record-high temperatures today, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy.

The operator of the Texas power grid issued a Conservation Appeal for Aug. 24 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ERCOT said the high temperatures, high demand and lower than normal wind generation this afternoon could lead to tight grid conditions.

A Conservation Appeal does not mean that the grid is experiencing emergency conditions right now.

ERCOT says their forecast shows a "high potential to enter emergency operations this evening."

According to the ERCOT website, demand is expected to surpass supply just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

ERCOT says it is using reserve power and bringing more generation online to prepare for the tight conditions.

The grid operator asked all city and county offices to put programs into place to reduce their energy use.

This is the fourth time this summer that ERCOT has asked Texas to conserve energy.