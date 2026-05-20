Engine failure caused plane crash that injured 3 Dallas officers

The Brief Engine failure caused the small plane crash on Saturday in Forney that injured three off-duty Dallas police officers. Sgt. Josh Boykin remains in critical condition with a serious spinal injury, while the other two officers suffered less severe injuries. The FAA is continuing to investigate the crash.



Engine failure caused the plane crash on Saturday that injured three off-duty Dallas police officers.

Forney Plane Crash

What's new:

A newly released crash report from the Federal Aviation Administration indicates one of the off-duty officers was piloting the single-engine Bellanca Downer 14-19-3 when an engine failure occurred.

The aircraft crash-landed in a field in Forney, east of Dallas, and then flipped over.

Only one of the three officers suffered serious injuries, according to the report.

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What we don't know:

The preliminary report indicates the officers were taking a personal trip, but it doesn’t elaborate on the details of where they were heading.

The backstory:

The crash happened shortly after midnight Saturday in the area of Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail in Forney. Forney police and fire personnel responded to the scene.

Three people were aboard the single-engine plane when it made an emergency landing in a field. According to the Dallas Police Department, all three were off-duty officers with the force.

Two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and a third was treated and released at the scene, a city of Forney spokesperson said.

The Assist the Officer Foundation said Sgt. Josh Boykin, a single father of two, was in critical condition with a potentially life-altering spinal injury. He faces a very long recovery.