Employee at AT&T Stadium arrested after letting fans into Cowboys game for cash

A contracted ticketing employee was arrested on Sunday night after accepting cash to allow fans into Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys game.

Arlington police said that an economic crimes detective learned that a worker at one of the entrance gates let a group of people into the highly-anticipated Cowboys-Eagles game who didn't have tickets.

When questioned by the detective, the employee admitted to accepting cash to let the group into the stadium.

Diego Soto (Source: Arlington Police)

19-year-old Diego Soto was arrested and charged with one count of commercial bribery.

Soto's job was to scan fans' tickets after they passed through the security checkpoint, according to APD.

Arlington police did not say how much cash was given to Soto.

The Cowboys won the game 33-13.