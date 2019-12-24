Emotional moment: Freeport police chief surprised with message recorded by Abigail Arias

Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey was brought to tears this Christmas Eve after he was surprised by his daughter and granddaughter with a picture and recording from Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old girl who he formed a special bond with before her passing.

Arias, who died from a rare form of kidney cancer on Nov. 5, recorded a message saying, “Chief, I love you and stay relentless!”

“I love you too, baby,” Garivey said while crying. “We will never, ever forget you, especially me.”

In Dec. 2018, the chief met Arias, and she revealed to him that she wanted to be a police officer when she grew up. He wasted no time, and made sure the little girl got her wish. Abigail was sworn in as an honorary Freeport police officer on Feb. 7.

Garivey was also there when Abigail, who is from Angleton, met Houston Astros player Jose Altuve during the World Series and said the Astros second basemen promised to hit a homerun for her. Raymond said Abigail gave Altuve one of her "Abigail Strong" bracelets.