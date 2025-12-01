Mexican national sentenced to 35 years after targeting North Texas minor online

article

The Brief A 27-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for producing and receiving child pornography. Emmanuel Jacobo Reyes pleaded guilty to enticing a minor from North Richland Hills, Texas, to send him sexually explicit videos. The case was part of the FBI's "Operation Restore Justice" campaign, which has resulted in the rescue of 115 children nationwide.



What we know:

Emmanuel Jacobo Reyes, a Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty over the summer to one count of the production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, he was sentenced last week to 35 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors said Reyes admitted that he convinced a minor from North Richland Hills to send him sexually explicit videos. At the time, Reyes was living in North Carolina.

Investigators with the North Richland Hills Police Department and the FBI searched the victim’s cellphone and found evidence, including screenshots from video chats between Reyes and the victim.

The investigators used one of the screenshots showing Reyes’ face to identify him and arrest him.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this case was part of the FBI’s national "Operation Restore Justice" campaign to track down child sex predators.

So far, the operation has resulted in the rescue of 115 children and the arrest of 205 child sexual abuse suspects.

In many cases, parental vigilance and community outreach efforts have played a critical role in bringing the alleged offenders to justice.

What we don't know:

Reyes’ mugshot was not released.