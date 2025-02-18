Woman arrested after police say deadly Fort Worth crash was intentional

The Brief Police say a woman intentionally caused a crash in Fort Worth, killing her partner. A second man was injured and taken to a hospital; his condition is unknown. The suspect, Emily Garcia, was arrested and faces a murder charge.



Police are investigating a fatal crash as a homicide after a woman allegedly caused the wreck, killing her partner.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 3400 block of NE 28th Street in Fort Worth.

Officers found an SUV that had crashed into a light pole. Investigators later determined a woman intentionally caused the wreck. One man died at the scene, and another man was injured.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The suspect, 29-year-old Emily Garcia, was arrested and faces a murder charge as homicide detectives continue their investigation.

The backstory:

According to a police report, Garcia and the deceased victim were in a relationship at the time of the crash. Authorities initially reported they were ex-partners but later clarified their relationship status.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the second victim was injured or his connection to Garcia and the deceased.

Police have not released the victims' identities or details about what led to the crash.