Emergency SNAP benefits extended for October

Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for October, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $196 million in emergency SNAP food benefits.

"Thank you to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for extending these emergency SNAP benefits for Texas families," said Abbott. "The State of Texas will continue to ensure that Texans have access to nutritious and healthy food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

More than 994,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by October 15.

The emergency October allotments are in addition to the more than $1.2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and September. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, says Abbott.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

