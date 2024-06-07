Emerald City Band celebrates 40 years with free concert

The Emerald City Band, an iconic rock group based in North Texas, is celebrating 40 years with a free concert for fans.

The band’s 40th anniversary concert at Klyde Warren Park is a way to give back and celebrate an incredible 40 years of music.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The 13-member ensemble and horn section is well known on FOX 4’s Good Day.

Founder Deno Taglioli started Emerald City in 1983 ass one of five musicians. He said back then, their bar tab surpassed their gig pay.

Emerald City has become so in demand that it has grown to now five bands featuring 75 musicians performing hundreds of shows each year.

"It’s hard to believe when you’re doing it night after night for months and years. And you stop and take inventory and go ‘Oh my gosh’ going through the photos and videos. It was a flashback. It’s remarkable," Taglioli said.

Friday night’s free concert at Klyde Warren Park will be one of the park’s biggest events of the year.

Fans are invited to a meet and greet at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

There will also be food and drinks from Mi Conina on site.