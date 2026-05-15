Ellis County sheriff's deputies shoot and kill suicidal man in Red Oak
RED OAK, Texas - Ellis County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who was reportedly suicidal.
What we know:
The shooting happened on May 6 in the 100 block of Carroll Lane in Red Oak, which is south of Dallas.
According to a newly released report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ellis County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home to help a man who was reportedly suicidal and had already shot himself.
DPS officials said that 49-year-old Michael Bradley Davis raised his gun and pointed it at the deputies as they tried to help him.
One deputy fired a shot, striking Davis. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
What we don't know:
The name of the deputy who shot Davis was not released.
Officials also haven’t released body camera video of the shooting.
They said their investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the Texas Department of Public Safety.