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Ellis County sheriff's deputies shoot and kill suicidal man in Red Oak

Published  May 15, 2026 12:04pm CDT
Ellis County
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • Ellis County deputies fatally shot 49-year-old Michael Bradley Davis after responding to a call about a suicidal man in Red Oak on May 6.
    • Davis allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies as they attempted to provide aid for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, prompting one officer to fire.
    • The deputy’s identity has not been released, and officials have not yet made body camera footage of the incident available to the public.

RED OAK, Texas - Ellis County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who was reportedly suicidal.

What we know:

The shooting happened on May 6 in the 100 block of Carroll Lane in Red Oak, which is south of Dallas.

According to a newly released report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ellis County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home to help a man who was reportedly suicidal and had already shot himself.

DPS officials said that 49-year-old Michael Bradley Davis raised his gun and pointed it at the deputies as they tried to help him.

One deputy fired a shot, striking Davis. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we don't know:

The name of the deputy who shot Davis was not released.

Officials also haven’t released body camera video of the shooting.

They said their investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ellis CountyCrime and Public Safety