Ellis County sheriff's deputies shoot and kill suicidal man in Red Oak

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The Brief Ellis County deputies fatally shot 49-year-old Michael Bradley Davis after responding to a call about a suicidal man in Red Oak on May 6. Davis allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies as they attempted to provide aid for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, prompting one officer to fire. The deputy’s identity has not been released, and officials have not yet made body camera footage of the incident available to the public.



Ellis County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who was reportedly suicidal.

What we know:

The shooting happened on May 6 in the 100 block of Carroll Lane in Red Oak, which is south of Dallas.

According to a newly released report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ellis County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home to help a man who was reportedly suicidal and had already shot himself.

DPS officials said that 49-year-old Michael Bradley Davis raised his gun and pointed it at the deputies as they tried to help him.

One deputy fired a shot, striking Davis. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

What we don't know:

The name of the deputy who shot Davis was not released.

Officials also haven’t released body camera video of the shooting.

They said their investigation is ongoing.