Authorities detonate military mortar shell found in Ellis County

An old military issue mortar shell was detonated in Ellis County Sunday afternoon after someone found it near the town of Italy.

The call came into the Ellis County Sheriff's Office just before 12:45 p.m.

Someone said they found a possible explosive device in Chambers Creek, at Highway 77.

It was found in an area that’s not near any populated area. Authorities said it posed "no immediate danger to the public," but it was found to a live old military issue mortar shell.

Nearby traffic on Highway 77 was temporarily blocked, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Division assisted with safely detonating it.

It’s not known how the mortar shell got there and no other devices were found.