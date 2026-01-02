Ellis County high speed chase suspect arrested in Dallas

article

The Brief A burglary suspect is in custody after leading Ellis County deputies on a 100-mph chase that ended in a crash in Old East Dallas. After crashing a stolen truck into a parked vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by a police dog. The suspect faces charges for burglary and evading arrest, though his name and mugshot have not yet been released.



One man is in custody after a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Old East Dallas.

What we know:

The chase started in Ellis County around 2 a.m. on Friday. Deputies tried to pull over a burglary suspect in a stolen truck.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before the truck crashed into a parked car.

Deputies said the driver then ran off but was captured by a K-9.

He’s now facing charges of burglary and evading arrest.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s name and mugshot have not yet been released.