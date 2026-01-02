Ellis County high speed chase suspect arrested in Dallas
DALLAS - One man is in custody after a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Old East Dallas.
What we know:
The chase started in Ellis County around 2 a.m. on Friday. Deputies tried to pull over a burglary suspect in a stolen truck.
The chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before the truck crashed into a parked car.
Deputies said the driver then ran off but was captured by a K-9.
He’s now facing charges of burglary and evading arrest.
What we don't know:
The suspect’s name and mugshot have not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and officers at the scene.