Ellis County high speed chase suspect arrested in Dallas

By
Published  January 2, 2026 7:53am CST
Old East Dallas
FOX 4
The Brief

    • A burglary suspect is in custody after leading Ellis County deputies on a 100-mph chase that ended in a crash in Old East Dallas.
    • After crashing a stolen truck into a parked vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by a police dog.
    • The suspect faces charges for burglary and evading arrest, though his name and mugshot have not yet been released.

DALLAS - One man is in custody after a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Old East Dallas.

What we know:

The chase started in Ellis County around 2 a.m. on Friday. Deputies tried to pull over a burglary suspect in a stolen truck.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before the truck crashed into a parked car.

Deputies said the driver then ran off but was captured by a K-9.

He’s now facing charges of burglary and evading arrest.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s name and mugshot have not yet been released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and officers at the scene.

Old East DallasEllis CountyCrime and Public Safety