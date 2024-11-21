Expand / Collapse search

Ellis County sanitation worker finds dead baby during garbage route

By
Updated  November 21, 2024 8:37pm CST
Ellis County
FOX 4
article

RED OAK, Texas - The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a baby in the city of Red Oak.

Authorities say a sanitation worker called 911 on Thursday around 1:45 p.m. about finding a baby’s body on his garbage route in the 1300 block of Saint Andrews Drive.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene soon after and confirmed the report.

The baby’s identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

The Brief

  • Information in this article comes from the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.