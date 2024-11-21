Ellis County sanitation worker finds dead baby during garbage route

article

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a baby in the city of Red Oak.

Authorities say a sanitation worker called 911 on Thursday around 1:45 p.m. about finding a baby’s body on his garbage route in the 1300 block of Saint Andrews Drive.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene soon after and confirmed the report.

The baby’s identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.