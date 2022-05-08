Property tax relief passed by Texans; North Texans choose city council, school board members

article

Texas voters approved two property tax relief measures Saturday.

Proposition 1 reduces the school tax bill for disabled persons and those over age 65.

In exchange for passing the measure, the state will now increase its contribution to school districts to offset the potential revenue reduction caused by the new state amendment.

Voters overwhelming passed Texas Proposition 2.

The second state constitutional amendment increases the residential homeowners exemption from school property taxes, which is going from $25,000 to $40,000.

Voters in several cities chose their next mayor. There were also dozens of city council and school board races, as well as several city and school bond elections.

It looks like all but one of Fort Worth's 18 bond proposals passed.

Among them, Proposition A, which provides more than $360 million for street projects.

That includes fixing and expanding of roads, especially in areas north of Loop 820.

Voters said yes to Proposition B which allocates more than $120 million to pay for improvements at public pools as well as city parks and trails.

Money is also being provided to redo the landscape around Heritage Park near the downtown courthouse.

The one proposition Fort Worth voters rejected called for pay hikes for the mayor and city council members.