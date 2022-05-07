Election Day: Local elections, lower property taxes on the ballot for North Texans

article

Saturday is Election Day across Texas.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voters in several cities will choose their next mayor. There are also dozens of city council and school board races, as well as several city and school bond elections.

There are two proposed amendments to the state constitution.

One lowers property tax bills for the elderly and Texans with disabilities.

The other raises the state's homestead exemption from school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

