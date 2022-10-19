Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire

An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County.

The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

The Denton County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.