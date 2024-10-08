Elderly man dies after swarm of bees attacks couple in North Richland Hills

article

The Brief: A couple was attacked by a swarm of bees outside their North Richland Hills home in late September. The husband, Lonnie Burns, recently died from his injuries. He was allergic to bees, his wife said. Lonnie's wife urges the public to be educated on bee safety.



An elderly couple, 74-year-old Patricia Burns and 72-year-old Lonnie Burns, were attacked by a swarm of bees outside their North Richland Hills home in late September.

Lonnie Burns died from his injuries, his wife Patricia said.

Patricia said her husband had gone outside to mow the lawn around lunchtime when she heard him scream as bees swarmed him in their front yard. She rushed to help, attempting to swat the bees away, but was stung as well.

Lonnie, who was allergic to bees, was stung across his body. Patricia said the stings left bruises on his face, and he fell several times as he tried to get up while being attacked.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ NRH beekeepers removing bees after couple was attacked

A neighbor called 911, reporting that her elderly neighbors were being attacked by bees. The North Richland Hills Fire Department transported the couple to a nearby hospital, where Lonnie later died.

Beekeepers removed the colony from the property later that week. Patricia urges the public to educate themselves about bee safety.