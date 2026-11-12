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Elderly man dies after two-car crash in Dallas; police reviewing surveillance video

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published November 12, 2026 5:50 AM CST
Published November 12, 2026 5:50 AM CST
Investigators working to determine who had the right of way
Investigators working to determine who had the right of way

Investigators working to determine who had the right of way

Police hope surveillance video will help them explain what led up to the deadly crash. FOX 4's Paige Ellenberger has more. 

The Brief

    • An elderly man died following a two-car crash late at night in Dallas.
    • A man and a woman in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
    • Dallas Police are reviewing surveillance video to determine which driver had the right of way.

DALLAS - An elderly man died after a two-car crash at a Dallas intersection late at night.

Fatal intersection crash

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a two-car crash at Frankford Road and Vail Street at 11:24 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man critically injured inside one of the cars. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

A man and a woman were inside the other car involved in the crash. They suffered only minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators do not yet know which vehicle had the right of way at the intersection.

Investigation ongoing

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What's next:

Police are reviewing surveillance video of the intersection as they work to determine exactly how the crash happened and who had the right of way.

The Source: The information in this article comes FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle and Dallas Police.

DallasTexasCrime and Public Safety