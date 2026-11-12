Elderly man dies after two-car crash in Dallas; police reviewing surveillance video
DALLAS - An elderly man died after a two-car crash at a Dallas intersection late at night.
Fatal intersection crash
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a two-car crash at Frankford Road and Vail Street at 11:24 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found an elderly man critically injured inside one of the cars.
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
A man and a woman were inside the other car involved in the crash. They suffered only minor injuries.
What we don't know:
Investigators do not yet know which vehicle had the right of way at the intersection.
Investigation ongoing
What's next:
Police are reviewing surveillance video of the intersection as they work to determine exactly how the crash happened and who had the right of way.
The Source: The information in this article comes FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle and Dallas Police.