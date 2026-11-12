Elderly man dies after two-car crash in Dallas; police reviewing surveillance video

The Brief An elderly man died following a two-car crash late at night in Dallas. A man and a woman in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. Dallas Police are reviewing surveillance video to determine which driver had the right of way.



An elderly man died after a two-car crash at a Dallas intersection late at night.

Fatal intersection crash

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a two-car crash at Frankford Road and Vail Street at 11:24 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man critically injured inside one of the cars.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

A man and a woman were inside the other car involved in the crash. They suffered only minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators do not yet know which vehicle had the right of way at the intersection.

Investigation ongoing

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What's next:

Police are reviewing surveillance video of the intersection as they work to determine exactly how the crash happened and who had the right of way.