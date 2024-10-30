Elderly man dies after falling in street and being hit by car in Cleburne, police say

The Brief An elderly man, 76-year-old Charles Drum, was crossing the street when he fell and was hit by a truck in Cleburne on Tuesday night, according to police. Drum was transported to a local hospital where he later died. It is unclear whether the driver of the truck remained at the scene after hitting Drum.



Cleburne police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that killed an elderly man on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of W. Henderson Street and S. Nolan River Road, close to U.S. Highway 67 in Cleburne.

Charles Drum, a 76-year-old Glen Rose resident, was crossing W. Henderson Street when he fell into the roadway and was hit by a car.

Police said a 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on W. Henderson when the vehicle struck Drum as he was crossing northbound.

Drum was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra was not injured, and it is unclear whether the driver remained at the scene.

The Cleburne Police Department is investigating the incident.